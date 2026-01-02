Left Menu

Alpine Inferno: Hospital Grapples with New Year's Blaze Aftermath

A Swiss hospital experienced an influx of young patients with severe burns after a fire at a bar during New Year's Eve. Despite staff shortages, the hospital managed the emergency effectively. The recovery for these victims is expected to be challenging, but their youth offers some hope for healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sion | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:30 IST
A Swiss hospital faced a daunting New Year's crisis as it received dozens of young patients with severe burns from a bar fire in Crans-Montana. The hospital, accustomed to winter sports injuries, treated approximately 80 injured individuals as staff rallied to manage the emergency.

Eric Bonvin, the general director of the Sion regional hospital, spoke about the intense situation. Despite staff being on holiday, many came in spontaneously to help. The hospital quickly reached capacity, requiring transfers to other facilities as the emergency unfolded.

Bonvin shared the emotional impact of treating severely burned young victims, many of whom had inhaled harmful smoke. He expressed hope that their youth could facilitate a lengthy and challenging recovery process. The incident underlines the critical role of emergency medical services in high-stress periods.

