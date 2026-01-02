Jammu & Kashmir Police Seizes Terrorist's Assets in Poonch
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the immovable property of Jamal Lone, a Pakistan-based terror handler, in Poonch district. The property, valued at Rs 13.36 lakh, was seized as Lone, declared a proclaimed offender, remains at large despite police efforts to apprehend him.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday took action against a Pakistan-based terror handler by seizing his immovable property in Mandi tehsil, Poonch district, officials confirmed.
The property, spanning 6 kanal and 13.5 marla, is estimated at Rs 13.36 lakh and belongs to Jamal Lone alias Jamala, who has been operating from across the border.
Lone, originally from Chamber Kanari village, evaded legal processes after exfiltrating to Pakistan and being declared a proclaimed offender. Despite multiple arrest attempts, his assets were duly attached following a court order executed with the revenue department.
