Jammu & Kashmir Police Seizes Terrorist's Assets in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday took action against a Pakistan-based terror handler by seizing his immovable property in Mandi tehsil, Poonch district, officials confirmed.

The property, spanning 6 kanal and 13.5 marla, is estimated at Rs 13.36 lakh and belongs to Jamal Lone alias Jamala, who has been operating from across the border.

Lone, originally from Chamber Kanari village, evaded legal processes after exfiltrating to Pakistan and being declared a proclaimed offender. Despite multiple arrest attempts, his assets were duly attached following a court order executed with the revenue department.

(With inputs from agencies.)