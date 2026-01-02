Tesla's Dominance Dethroned: BYD Takes the Lead in Global EV Sales

Tesla has been unseated as the global leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, relinquishing the title to China's BYD. The shift comes after Tesla's annual sales declined for a second consecutive year amid growing competition and the expiration of U.S. tax credits, which significantly affected demand.

BYD surpassed Tesla in annual EV sales for the first time, with substantial growth in Europe bolstering its lead over the American automaker. The change in leadership raises concerns about Tesla's ability to maintain its core automotive business as it ventures into robotics and self-driving technologies.

Despite Tesla's intricate challenges, its share prices showed a slight increase, buoyed by market optimism surrounding its foray into the robotaxi sector. However, the competitive pressure intensifies with contributions from both Chinese and European automakers, including Volkswagen and BMW, further impacting Tesla's market position.