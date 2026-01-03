Left Menu

CIEL HR Services Secures Rs 30 Crore Ahead of IPO

CIEL HR Services, a human resources solutions provider, has raised Rs 30 crore from 88 investors, including Zoho Corporation, in a pre-IPO placement. The funds will be used for stake acquisitions and business expansion across its subsidiaries. The IPO will feature new shares worth Rs 335 crore and an offer for sale.

Updated: 03-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:08 IST
In a strategic financial move, CIEL HR Services has raised a significant Rs 30 crore through a pre-IPO placement, receiving support from 88 investors, notably including prominent entities like Zoho Corporation. This development is set to precede the company's eagerly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

The Chennai-based human resources provider announced a successful allocation of 27,27,272 equity shares at Rs 110 each, amassing the total investment. A board meeting on November 17 and an extraordinary general meeting on November 28 ratified the fundraising effort, showcasing the robust approval from both investors and stakeholders alike.

According to the drafted red herring prospectus, the upcoming IPO by CIEL HR will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 335 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 47.4 lakh shares from promoters and other shareholders. The raised capital will facilitate further investments in CIEL's subsidiaries, acquisition endeavors, and corporate expansions, solidifying its presence in the human resources sector.

