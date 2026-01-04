Left Menu

BCB Seeks Shift from India Amid Controversy, Skips T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided not to send its senior men's team to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India, seeking relocation to Sri Lanka. The move follows political tensions and the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL by the BCCI.

04-01-2026
In a significant development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its decision not to send the senior men's cricket team to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

This decision was made public following a directors' meeting held on Sunday, as reported by the Daily Star. In light of the political climate and specific incidents involving player selections, the BCB has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its matches to Sri Lanka.

Adding to these developments, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that Bangladesh's star player Mustafizur Rahman has been excluded from their IPL 2026 squad. This move by KKR follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive, amidst a political backlash in India regarding the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, reportedly influencing player selection decisions.

