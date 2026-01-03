Nicolas Maduro's rule in Venezuela, marked by economic downturn and political oppression, ended metahistorically after U.S. forces captured him, a move announced by then-President Donald Trump. Maduro, often criticized for his dictatorial practices, faced accusations of human rights abuses and corruption throughout his leadership.

During his presidency, Maduro resisted pressures from various fronts, including political opponents and international forces. His government faced widespread accusations of fraudulent elections and oppressive measures against dissent. His actions left Venezuela economically shattered, with millions living in poverty and an exodus of citizens seeking better lives abroad.

Despite being heralded by supporters as a defiant leader against U.S. imperialism, Maduro's tenure is marred by controversy and discontent. His eventual capture signifies a significant shift in Venezuelan politics, possibly opening avenues for change in the troubled nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)