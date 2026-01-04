Airlines Grounded as U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

Major airlines have canceled hundreds of flights after the U.S. undertook a military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Carriers like American, Delta, and JetBlue complied with airspace closures mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, citing safety risks due to heightened military activity.

JetBlue alone canceled 215 flights, as the FAA cautioned against flying through Venezuelan airspace, highlighting potential threats from anti-aircraft weaponry. Various European and South American airlines followed suit, canceling their own routes.

As U.S. forces prepare to maintain control over Venezuela, the airspace restrictions led to flight disruptions that will take days to normalize. Airlines have waived fees for customers affected, with the FAA and carriers closely monitoring the situation.