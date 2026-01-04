Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Caribbean Airspace Curbs After Controversial Venezuela Operation

The U.S. has lifted airspace restrictions over the Caribbean following military actions in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Airlines, including United and JetBlue, are resuming flights, though normal operations will take several days to return. International and U.S. airlines had canceled flights due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent military actions in Venezuela, the United States has announced the lifting of airspace restrictions over the Caribbean, effective midnight ET. The move comes after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which initially led to the cancellation of numerous flights in the region.

Major airlines like United, JetBlue, and American Airlines faced significant disruptions, with hundreds of flights canceled due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closures prompted by safety concerns. Airline analyst Robert Mann explained that normal operations might take several days to fully resume.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the reinstatement of flights, with United Airlines resuming its Caribbean service starting with San Juan, Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Air Canada continues operations under guidance from Transport Canada, monitoring the evolving situation closely.

