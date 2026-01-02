Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Safety Campaign to Curb Accidents

Himachal Pradesh's month-long National Road Safety Month includes various activities to promote traffic rule awareness and protect lives. Spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, the campaign involves educational initiatives, compliance activities, training, and awareness drives. It aims to transform road safety into a grassroots movement.

With a focus on reducing road accidents and enhancing traffic rule awareness, the Himachal Pradesh government has kicked off the 38th National Road Safety Month, starting from New Year's Day. Officials noted the campaign aims to safeguard human lives.

Launched in Bilaspur district by the Transport Department, the 'Road Safety-Life Protection' initiative was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, who stressed the importance of seeing road safety as an ongoing social duty needing mainstream adoption as a community initiative.

Over the month, a variety of activities are planned: compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act will be promoted, district-level meetings will assess road safety strategies, and extensive educational programs for road users will be held. The campaign will also feature eye-checks for drivers and involve student participation through creative contests and educational street plays.

