Milestone Achieved: First Flight Lands at Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport

The Bhogapuram International Airport saw the successful experimental landing of its first flight, marking a significant milestone. Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the efforts made in Andhra Pradesh's growth. The airport project enhances connectivity and signifies economic progress for North Andhra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:43 IST
Milestone Achieved: First Flight Lands at Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended greetings as Bhogapuram International Airport achieved a significant milestone with its validation flight.

Conducted by GMR Aero-led GVIAL, the successful experimental landing marks a crucial phase in the airport's preparations for commercial operations.

The event, attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and key officials, underscores the project's importance in boosting connectivity and investment in North Andhra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

