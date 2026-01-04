Milestone Achieved: First Flight Lands at Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended greetings as Bhogapuram International Airport achieved a significant milestone with its validation flight.

Conducted by GMR Aero-led GVIAL, the successful experimental landing marks a crucial phase in the airport's preparations for commercial operations.

The event, attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and key officials, underscores the project's importance in boosting connectivity and investment in North Andhra.

(With inputs from agencies.)