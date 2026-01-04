Political Tensions in Karnataka: BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy Demands Z-Security

BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy has urged Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide Z-category security, citing a pre-planned assassination attempt on January 1 in Ballari. Reddy alleges the attack was orchestrated by Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and his associates, amid reports of a law and order failure.

The incident reportedly began with an attempted illegal banner installation, escalating to a direct attack involving gunfire. Police are accused of inaction during the incident, which resulted in casualties. Reddy demands harsh measures against those responsible, including Bharath Reddy, ensuring such violence is precluded in the future.

Insisting the attack was politically motivated, Reddy claims it was an attempt to stymie his political activity in favor of the BJP. BJP leadership plans to rally around Reddy for support, exemplifying the growing tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.