Survival Skills: Navigating Zimbabwe's Treacherous Roads

Driving in Zimbabwe is fraught with peril as the nation faces dire road safety challenges. Once known for its orderly traffic, the southern African country now grapples with chaotic driving conditions, exacerbated by poor road maintenance and weak enforcement. Driving instructors prioritize survival, not just teaching, amid these dangers.

Harare | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:58 IST
  • Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, roads have turned into battlegrounds, placing survival above skill in driving lessons. Tafara Muvhevhi, a veteran driving instructor, emphasizes that today's lessons focus on navigating chaos rather than merely passing exams.

Once renowned for pristine driving conditions, Zimbabwe's road safety has plummeted since the 2000s. Reports detail lethal roads plagued by crashes every 15 minutes, with five fatalities daily, exacerbated by weakened enforcement and economic decline.

The crisis parallels a wider African pattern, with fatalities surging 17% from 2010 to 2021. While authorities introduce measures like body cameras, fundamental change is needed to curb alarming human error rates contributing to accidents.

