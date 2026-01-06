Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Cooling Inflation

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Tuesday following data indicating cooling inflation trends and a slowdown in the bloc's economic momentum as 2025 ended.

The consumer price increases were milder in parts of France and Germany, contributing to the downtrend. Germany's 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for the euro area, dropped by 2 basis points to 2.86%.

Experts highlight that the decline in energy inflation largely fueled the easing trend, reinforcing the European Central Bank's current policy stance. As a dynamic market awaits potential shifts, eyes remain on the bond issuance landscape, with a record 200 billion euros in gross issuance projected for January.

