Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Cooling Inflation
Euro zone government bond yields fell as data indicated cooling inflation and slower economic momentum. Slightly lower-than-expected inflation in France and a dip in Germany's largest state's consumer prices contributed to this trend. The ECB's policy remains firm with markets eyeing future moves.
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Tuesday following data indicating cooling inflation trends and a slowdown in the bloc's economic momentum as 2025 ended.
The consumer price increases were milder in parts of France and Germany, contributing to the downtrend. Germany's 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for the euro area, dropped by 2 basis points to 2.86%.
Experts highlight that the decline in energy inflation largely fueled the easing trend, reinforcing the European Central Bank's current policy stance. As a dynamic market awaits potential shifts, eyes remain on the bond issuance landscape, with a record 200 billion euros in gross issuance projected for January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.
