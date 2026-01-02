Wrestling Titans Clash: Pro Wrestling League's High-Stakes Auction
Over 250 wrestlers, including prominent international and domestic stars, will be auctioned for the Pro Wrestling League. The league resumes after six years with structured bidding and a strong mix of talent. Teams must include international competitors, promoting emerging talents through a diverse and inclusive squad structure.
In a thrilling return to competitive action, the Pro Wrestling League will hold its player auction on Saturday, featuring over 250 wrestlers, including prominent Olympiad Aman Sehrawat and other international stars.
The league, sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India, marks its high-profile comeback after a six-year hiatus. Wrestlers are categorized into A+, A, B, and C based on their career achievements, with base prices set between 18 lakhs to 3 lakhs.
With a total season purse of 12 crore, each franchise is allocated 2 crore to build their teams, consisting of a minimum of nine and up to twelve wrestlers, including mandatory international representation and emerging talents. The competition will run from January 15 to February 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
