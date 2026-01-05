Lead from the Front: Uchit Singhal's Transformative Impact on Jammu Railways

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, will be honored with the coveted 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025.' Known for his innovative approach, Singhal has transformed commercial and passenger services in his division.

The award, to be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on January 9, recognizes Singhal's remarkable contributions during the year 2025. His efforts have notably enhanced passenger amenities and operational efficiency in the Jammu region, as confirmed by the Northern Railway's Jammu division.

Under his leadership, the successful operation of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), among other initiatives, has revitalized railway services. Expressing gratitude, Singhal attributed this success to the dedicated efforts of the entire Jammu division workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)