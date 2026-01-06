Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way in Business Reforms

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked first in the country for its successful implementation of business reforms aimed at simplifying and increasing transparency across key sectors, state officials announced on Monday. The 'Deregulation 1.0' report from the central government applauds Uttar Pradesh's ability to lead in reforming 23 prioritized areas.

The focus of the assessment was on effective execution within five major sectors: land, building and construction, labor, utilities, and permissions. Uttar Pradesh is the country's first state to completely implement reforms across all these areas comprehensively, officials noted.

Key initiatives included adopting a flexible zoning framework for land, amending building regulations to streamline procedures, implementing major labor reforms to broaden employment opportunities for women, and enhancing online systems for approvals. Additionally, the state transformed environmental consent procedures and reclassified industries based on pollution levels, setting a benchmark for other states.

