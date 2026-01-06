Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Investment Surge: Promising Jobs and Tourism Expansion

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved over Rs 19,000 crore in investments, potentially creating 12,000 jobs. Notable projects include Tata Power in Nellore. The meeting emphasized tourism development and food processing, while also addressing power sector efficiencies and IT infrastructure.

The 14th meeting of Andhra Pradesh's State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, gave the green light to investment proposals totaling over Rs 19,000 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 12,000 jobs.

Among the significant projects approved were Tata Power's Rs 6,675 crore investment in Nellore district, a Rs 5,571 crore venture by Shirdi Sai Electricals in Kadapa, and an Rs 3,538 crore commitment from Websol Renewable. These initiatives span various sectors such as tourism, industry, food processing, and fuel.

Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the urgency for a master plan to enhance beach tourism, focusing on Suryalanka Beach and nearby islands. Additionally, he underscored efforts to attract food processing units and improve state power efficiency, pledging to prevent consumer cost burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

