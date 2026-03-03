Left Menu

Century of Service: 'Shatak' Celebrates 100 Years of the RSS

The Hindi film 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh (2026)' chronicles the 100-year journey of the RSS and has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh to promote national service values. It explores the history of the RSS from its founding by K B Hedgewar to major events like the 1948 Kashmir crisis.

The Hindi film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh (2026)," documenting the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is now entertainment tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, as per the state's BJP government. This film has been recognized for promoting national service values that the RSS has upheld for decades, says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Declaring the film tax-free across Madhya Pradesh, Yadav emphasized that 'Shatak' effectively portrays the tradition of national service and values maintained by the RSS. Shared in a post on 'X', Yadav expressed that the movie illustrates how a strong and self-reliant India can be built through organized thought, character, and service.

Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, this historical film, released on February 19, chronicles the history of the RSS, starting with the childhood of its founder, K B Hedgewar, in Nagpur. The film also highlights significant events such as the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the 1948 Kashmir crisis.

