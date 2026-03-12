Stellar Mysteries and Cosmic Innovations: Science News Shaping Our Universe

Astrophysicists have unraveled the enigma of superluminous supernovas, which are 10 to 100 times brighter than typical cosmic explosions. A massive star, situated a billion light-years away, has shed light on this phenomenon, potentially answering longstanding queries in astrophysics.

SpaceX's Starship, instrumental to NASA's lunar ambitions, is grappling with two years of development setbacks, threatening the agency's timeline. In the race to reestablish a human presence on the lunar surface, challenges loom for NASA, working alongside SpaceX and Blue Origin in the ambitious Artemis program.

Innovative strides in biotechnology emerge from Spain, where researchers have engineered an artificial cornea using fish scales. This cost-effective solution might address shortages in donor transplants for severe eye diseases, offering hope to those constrained by limited organ availability.

The FCC chair criticizes Amazon's satellite launch delays and suggests that the corporation should prioritize its own launch capabilities over scrutinizing SpaceX's rapid advancements in deploying satellite constellations.

