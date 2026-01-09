Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Key U.S. Economic Decisions

The dollar increased as markets awaited a U.S. jobs report and a Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariff powers. The report and court ruling could influence Fed's interest rate strategy, while global currencies and trade tensions add complexity to the financial landscape.

Updated: 09-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:29 IST
The dollar rose on Friday as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report and an impending Supreme Court decision on President Trump's emergency tariff use. The U.S. currency index climbed 0.16%, reaching its highest in a month, reflecting market tension over potential economic shifts.

Analysts anticipate that the U.S. non-farm payrolls data will bring clarity post-government shutdown but may leave interest rate pathways murky. While expectations lean towards a strong jobs report, the Supreme Court could potentially challenge Trump's tariff policies, impacting trade dynamics.

With a high 86% probability that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates, the financial community is poised for significant developments. A court decision against Trump might spark a push for tariff refunds, complicating U.S. trade policy and extensive negotiations.

