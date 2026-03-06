Finland's Nuclear Policy Shifts: A New Tension in Europe
Finland's decision to lift a ban on hosting nuclear weapons has heightened tensions in Europe, according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia perceives this move as a potential threat and warned of a possible response if nuclear arms are stationed in Finland.
The Kremlin has expressed concern over Finland's recent decision to lift a ban on hosting nuclear weapons, suggesting it could escalate tensions across Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia views this development as a looming threat.
He asserted that Moscow would take responsive measures if Finland were to host nuclear arms on its soil.
