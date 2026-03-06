Left Menu

Finland's Nuclear Policy Shifts: A New Tension in Europe

Finland's decision to lift a ban on hosting nuclear weapons has heightened tensions in Europe, according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia perceives this move as a potential threat and warned of a possible response if nuclear arms are stationed in Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:54 IST
Finland's Nuclear Policy Shifts: A New Tension in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed concern over Finland's recent decision to lift a ban on hosting nuclear weapons, suggesting it could escalate tensions across Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia views this development as a looming threat.

He asserted that Moscow would take responsive measures if Finland were to host nuclear arms on its soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026