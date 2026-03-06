Left Menu

Leadership Coup in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Controversial Rajya Sabha Shift Stirs Political Waves

Jairam Ramesh criticized BJP's influence in Bihar politics as Nitish Kumar transitions from Chief Minister to Rajya Sabha member. This move, perceived as a betrayal of public mandate, sparks debate over BJP's role in state leadership dynamics, reminiscent of international political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:56 IST
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of recent political shifts, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took aim at the BJP following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement to join the Rajya Sabha. The decision is likened to a betrayal, echoing international incidents involving leadership changes.

Ramesh accused the BJP of orchestrating a leadership coup, drawing parallels with what he describes as a strategic maneuver reminiscent of actions by former US President Donald Trump against Venezuelan President Maduro. This shift signals a significant change in Bihar's political landscape.

Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha bid marks an end to an era, as his departure potentially paves the way for a BJP-led government, starkly reversing the electoral mandate given by the people for his leadership last November.

