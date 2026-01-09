Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Initiates Green Shift with E-Taxi Rollout

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a plan to replace all petrol taxis in the state with electric vehicles, starting with 1,000 e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme. The government will provide a 40% subsidy for taxi owners making the transition, and permits will be allocated for new private bus routes in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh Initiates Green Shift with E-Taxi Rollout
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move towards sustainable transportation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that all petrol taxis in the state will be replaced by electric vehicles. This initiative, part of the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, will initially introduce 1,000 e-taxis.

To encourage taxi owners to make the transition, the state government will provide a substantial subsidy of 40 percent. The Transport Department is tasked with expediting the process, and all replaced petrol taxis will be scrapped at designated registered centers.

Furthermore, Sukhu revealed plans to enhance rural transportation by allocating permits for 390 new private bus routes, aiming to strengthen transport facilities in these areas.

