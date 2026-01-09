Himachal Pradesh Initiates Green Shift with E-Taxi Rollout

In a bold move towards sustainable transportation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that all petrol taxis in the state will be replaced by electric vehicles. This initiative, part of the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, will initially introduce 1,000 e-taxis.

To encourage taxi owners to make the transition, the state government will provide a substantial subsidy of 40 percent. The Transport Department is tasked with expediting the process, and all replaced petrol taxis will be scrapped at designated registered centers.

Furthermore, Sukhu revealed plans to enhance rural transportation by allocating permits for 390 new private bus routes, aiming to strengthen transport facilities in these areas.