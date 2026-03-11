Arrest Made for Alleged Arson in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary

Odisha forest department officials have made an arrest in connection with an alleged arson incident in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident came to light on Wednesday when patrolling staff from the Pithabata North wildlife range spotted suspicious activity in the Nedam forest the previous evening.

The officials reported seeing three individuals attempting to set fire to the forest area. As the forest patrol moved in, the accused attempted to flee the scene. However, the diligent efforts of the forester and protection assistants led to the apprehension of one suspect, identified as Duryodhan Hansdah, aged 56, from the Bangriposi police station area.

Hansdah has been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and has been forwarded to a local court for further legal proceedings. This arrest underscores the continuous efforts of the forest department to protect and conserve wildlife habitats from intentional harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)