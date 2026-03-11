Barclays Warns of Economic Vulnerability Amidst Middle East Conflict
Barclays cautions that the pan-European STOXX 600 index could drop to 550 points if oil prices persist at $100 a barrel, citing concerns over Middle East tensions impacting corporate earnings and economic growth. Europe's energy dependence and sector selloff trends exacerbate vulnerability in financial, materials, and consumer stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index might decline to approximately 550 points should oil prices persist near the $100 per barrel mark, warned Barclays on Wednesday. The escalating Middle East conflict stoked investor concerns over corporate earnings and economic growth. The index last closed at 606.12 on Tuesday.
Barclays, a British brokerage, anticipates that Europe's earnings-per-share (EPS) growth could shrink to low single digits if oil prices stay elevated and economic growth stalls. The firm highlighted that while the economy's energy intensity has diminished, Europe's significant reliance on energy supplies from the Middle East—around 30%—leaves it vulnerable.
Sector-wise, Barclays noted that the selloff in Europe's financials, materials, and consumer stocks is more advanced than previous oil-supply shocks, despite investor shifts into energy, technology, utilities, and healthcare. While markets price a lower risk of a sustained supply shock, fueled by the Iran-driven oil surge, Barclays remarked on traditional sector behavior during stagflationary periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
