No Shift in EU Stance on Russian Nord Stream Gas Flow
The Kremlin announced that there is no indication of the European Union altering its stance on the resumption of gas flows from Russia via the Nord Stream pipelines, which experienced sabotage in 2022. This statement reflects ongoing tensions and the EU's firm position amidst geopolitical challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin revealed on Thursday that the European Union has not shifted its stance regarding the restoration of gas flows from Russia through the Nord Stream pipelines.
These pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, were subject to sabotage in 2022, leading to a significant geopolitical crisis.
This steadfast position by the EU signifies ongoing tensions and highlights the complex interplay of energy politics within Europe.
ALSO READ
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine
Russia Accuses the West of Provoking Middle East Conflict
Tanker Diverts Route After Attack Sinks Russian Vessel