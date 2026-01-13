Left Menu

Tis Hazari Court Reserves Bail Decision in Turkman Gate Incident

The Tis Hazari Court has reserved its decision on the bail requests of five individuals charged in the Turkman Gate stone pelting case. Accusations and defenses were presented, with the court set to announce its ruling tomorrow. Additionally, new allegations of police misconduct have surfaced during the hearing.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:23 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday deferred a decision regarding the bail pleas of five individuals implicated in the Turkman Gate stone pelting case until 4 PM tomorrow.

At the center of the legal battle are the accused: Adnan, Kaif, Kasif, Areeb, and Sameer, represented by defense lawyer M Asad Beig. They argue the arrests preceded the FIR registration and question the validity of police evidence, particularly citing discrepancies in CCTV footage.

The prosecution, led by APP Atul Shrivastava among others, contends the accused participated in violent acts during an anti-encroachment drive, supported by digital evidence. Amidst proceedings, fresh arrests of Imran and Adnan resulted in allegations of police mistreatment being brought to light, prompting the court's examination of detainee injuries.

