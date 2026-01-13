Unity and Tradition: Makar Sankranti's Cultural Significance in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel extended her greetings to the people on Makar Sankranti, emphasizing the festival's deep roots in Indian culture and its role in fostering social unity and harmony.

In a message from the Raj Bhavan, Patel highlighted Makar Sankranti's ability to strengthen feelings of brotherhood and goodwill, while underlining its importance in promoting social cohesion.

Patel expressed optimism that the festival's arrival, marking the beginning of Uttarayan and the harvest season, would usher in happiness, peace, and prosperity for everyone, filling lives with positive energy and love.

(With inputs from agencies.)