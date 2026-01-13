Left Menu

Governor's Rule Imposed Again in CADC Amid Political Turmoil

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has extended governor's rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for another six months due to political instability and frequent shifts in allegiance by elected members. The decision follows recent defections and a request for a floor test by the Zoram People's Movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:21 IST
Vijay Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram will remain under governor's rule for another six months, as announced by the state's Governor Vijay Kumar Singh. The decision was fueled by persistent political instability and frequent shifts in allegiance among the elected members.

This move comes after a recent wave of defections, where five members of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the ZPM's earlier claim of majority and call for a floor test to validate it, the governor decided to extend his rule on the premise of continuous political uncertainty.

The CADC, established under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in 1972, aims to promote the welfare of the Chakma tribal people. With 24 seats, of which four are nominated, the council has been embroiled in frequent changes in leadership. Political instability was first noted when BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma was removed from his post last year, leading to the current governance crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

