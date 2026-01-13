Left Menu

USK Capital Takes a Bite: Acquires US-Based Snacking Brand Go Raw

USK Capital, the family office of billionaire Uday Kotak, has made its first foreign investment by acquiring Go Raw, a US-based snacking brand. Through overseas direct investment, the majority interest in Freeland Foods LLC was purchased, showing confidence in the healthy eating trend and US market growth potential.

USK Capital, the family office helmed by billionaire banker Uday Kotak, has announced its acquisition of the US snacking brand, Go Raw. This strategic move marks USK Capital's inaugural venture into foreign investments, emphasizing its ambitions on the international stage.

The transaction was completed via the overseas direct investment route, though financial specifics remain undisclosed. The acquisition grants USK Capital a majority stake in Freeland Foods LLC, the company behind the Go Raw brand, through an entity operated within the family office.

Juggernaut Capital Partners, along with other early-stage investors, divested their interests in the brand. Venkat Subramanian, the family office's chief investment officer, underscored the growing global trend toward healthy eating, observing that Go Raw is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand with its strong retail presence in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

