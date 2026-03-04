U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Official Amidst Heightened Tensions

The Pentagon revealed the killing of an Iranian official, who allegedly orchestrated an assassination plot against former President Donald Trump, during ongoing military operations with Iran. The official's death was confirmed in a briefing four days into the conflict.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lauded the mission, claiming a successful operation against an adversary who sought harm against Trump. Despite Iran's denial of such allegations, Trump had linked the plot to recent military actions against Iran's Supreme Leader.

While the unit leader's neutralization was not a primary objective, Hegseth emphasized its strategic importance. Pentagon's progress in curbing Iranian missile and drone attacks points to expanding U.S. military influence beyond the Southern Iranian coast.