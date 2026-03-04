DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK on Wednesday confirmed its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. The agreement awards Congress 28 seats in the Assembly elections and one seat in the Rajya Sabha.

High-profile discussions led by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, were instrumental in reaching this coalition agreement.

The meeting occurred at the Anna Arivalayam, a crucial venue for DMK's decisions, where DMK leader M K Stalin and Congress representatives expressed their satisfaction with the negotiations.

