Left Menu

Railway Under Fire: Intensified Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine

At least five people were injured in two Russian attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, including a drone strike on a passenger train and a missile on a railway station. Russian forces have increased drone attacks on rail targets, damaging facilities and rolling stock, Ukrainian national railways reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:38 IST
Railway Under Fire: Intensified Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least five individuals suffered injuries in separate Russian assaults on railway infrastructure in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

A drone strike wounded one railway worker when it hit an empty passenger train in the Mykolaiv region, stated Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram. Later, a Russian missile struck an administrative building at a railway station in Odesa, injuring another worker and two children, Kuleba added.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national rail operator, indicated an escalation in Russian drone attacks targeting railway facilities. The operator reported 18 strikes since March's commencement, damaging 41 installations, including locomotives, freight cars, and repair equipment. A fatal drone assault also hit a commuter train in Dnipropetrovsk, marking a growing peril for Ukrainian rail operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026