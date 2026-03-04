Railway Under Fire: Intensified Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine

At least five individuals suffered injuries in separate Russian assaults on railway infrastructure in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

A drone strike wounded one railway worker when it hit an empty passenger train in the Mykolaiv region, stated Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram. Later, a Russian missile struck an administrative building at a railway station in Odesa, injuring another worker and two children, Kuleba added.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national rail operator, indicated an escalation in Russian drone attacks targeting railway facilities. The operator reported 18 strikes since March's commencement, damaging 41 installations, including locomotives, freight cars, and repair equipment. A fatal drone assault also hit a commuter train in Dnipropetrovsk, marking a growing peril for Ukrainian rail operations.

