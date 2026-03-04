Mumbai Stock Broker Faces Death Threat Amid Rising Extortion Cases

A Mumbai-based stock broker has become the latest victim in a series of extortion threats plaguing the city. The unidentified caller, using an international number, demanded Rs 5 crore, threatening harm to the stock broker and his family if their demands were unmet.

The situation escalated when the stock broker's son received a similar message, prompting the family to approach the police. Authorities have since registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation, reporting multiple such instances affecting businessmen across Mumbai.

Police investigations have linked these threats to individuals using the notorious name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to instill fear. Arrests have been made, as detectives are working to dismantle this emerging pattern of crime threatening Mumbai's business community.