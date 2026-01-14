Left Menu

Gold Shines Bright in 2026: Anchoring Portfolios Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold is poised for a strong performance in 2026, driven by ongoing central bank demand, a weakening US dollar, and heightened geopolitical risks. Standard Chartered predicts gold prices to reach USD 4,800/oz, highlighting its role as a key portfolio diversifier amidst uncertain global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:53 IST
Representative Image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold is set to command attention in 2026 as investors navigate a year poised for strong risk-asset performance amid rising uncertainty, according to Standard Chartered's recent global outlook.

The bank maintains an Overweight stance on gold, setting price targets at USD 4,350/oz and USD 4,800/oz over 3- and 12-month horizons respectively. Sustained demand from Emerging Market central banks and favorable macroeconomic indicators are expected to fuel the continuation of gold's rally.

Supporting this projection is the anticipated decline of the US dollar, which, alongside gold's inverse relationship with real bond yields, strengthens gold's appeal as a key portfolio diversifier. Gold remains an attractive option compared to global equities, particularly in light of soaring valuations driven by AI enthusiasm that some warn could signal a near-bubble state.

Standard Chartered forecasts a weakening of the USD over the next 6 to 12 months as the Federal Reserve reduces rates, narrowing the US yield advantage. A softer dollar enhances gold's price competitiveness globally, bolstering its role as a currency hedge. Emerging market central banks' continued diversification away from the US dollar underscores a resilient, price-insensitive demand for gold, which, during times of market volatility, provides a stabilizing effect.

