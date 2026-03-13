Left Menu

LPG Shortage Forces Kerala Restaurants to Shut Amidst Rising Prices

A significant LPG shortage is causing approximately 40% of restaurants in Kerala to close. The crisis, accentuated by price hikes and supply constraints, impacts caterers, hostels, and crematoriums. Despite government suggestions for alternative cooking methods, the issue persists, affecting the state's hospitality sector heavily.

Kerala's restaurant industry faces a crisis as an LPG shortage forces nearly 40% of establishments to shut down. The scarcity has severely impacted cooking operations, hitting caterers, hostels, and crematoriums hard across the state.

Industry representative G Jayapal, the KHRA president, highlighted the impracticality of alternative cooking methods in urban areas. The situation worsens as private LPG suppliers exploit the demand by doubling cylinder prices, with firewood costs also seeing a sharp rise.

The shortage, triggered by conflicts in West Asia, couldn't have come at a worse time, coinciding with the state's marriage season. This has led to widespread protests by CPI(M) and LDF, urging the government to increase the LPG quota for non-domestic use and prevent black marketing.

