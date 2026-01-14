Left Menu

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) posted strong financial results for Q3 and the first nine months of FY 2025-26, reporting higher revenues, improved margins, and reduced borrowings. The company increased operational efficiency, achieved significant crude processing, and received multiple national awards for export, innovation, and environmental excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:33 IST
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a state-owned enterprise, showcased a robust financial performance for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY 2025-26. The revenue surge, coupled with enhanced margins and decreased borrowings, underscores MRPL's strategic efficiency enhancements.

For Q3 ending December 31, 2025, MRPL's revenue soared to Rs 29,720 crore, marking a significant rise from Rs 25,601 crore in the previous year. The company's profit before tax saw a dramatic increase to Rs 2,214 crore, and the profit after tax expanded to Rs 1,445 crore from Rs 304 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely attributed to improved operational efficiency reflected in an EBITDA of Rs 2,824 crore.

During this nine-month period, MRPL not only achieved profitability with a profit before tax of Rs 2,786 crore but also slashed borrowings, improving its debt-equity ratio to 0.63. The company's operational strides included processing 4.70 MMT of crude in Q3 and beginning storage at the ISPRL cavern. It also marked a first by processing Sarir Mesla crude from Libya. MRPL was lauded nationally with several awards for export, innovation, and environmental improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

