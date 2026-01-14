Left Menu

New Labour Codes Reshape IT Giants' Financial Landscape

Major Indian IT companies, including Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech, reported significant financial impacts in Q3 due to India's new labour codes. These codes, consolidating 29 laws, have increased employee-related liabilities. Despite the financial hits, these firms have adjusted their revenue guidance reflecting optimistic future growth.

India's IT sector is navigating a significant financial transition as major players such as Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech disclose substantial impacts from the implementation of new labour codes. These regulations have not only altered financial statements but also reshaped employment benefits structures industry-wide.

In the December quarter, Infosys reported a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 1,289 crore, echoing similar disclosures by TCS and HCLTech, which faced statutory impacts of Rs 2,128 crore and USD 82 million, respectively. The new labour codes consolidate 29 existing laws and standardize employee benefits, impacting liabilities and profit margins.

In response, Infosys has revised its full-year revenue guidance upward, demonstrating resilience and optimism. Despite a 2.2% dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore, the company remains focused on adapting to regulatory changes while projecting future growth. The industry's adjustments underline the broader economic implications of India's evolving labour policies.

