Diplomatic Dynamics: India-Iran Discussions Amid Rising Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the escalating situation in Iran. Protests have surged due to economic difficulties, prompting concerns about U.S. intervention. The Indian government advised its nationals to exit Iran promptly as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a crucial phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday to deliberate on the deteriorating situation in Iran, as concerns mount regarding potential American military action.

Jaishankar, after the discussion, detailed that their talks centered around the changing circumstances within and surrounding Iran. The call coincided with the Indian government's advice to its citizens in Iran to evacuate as tensions escalated.

The unrest in Iran has seen over 2,500 casualties amid widespread protests sparked by economic turmoil. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military retaliation should Iran's crackdown intensify, particularly against protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

