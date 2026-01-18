Left Menu

Dense Fog Leads to Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision in Amethi

A tragic accident involving five vehicles amid heavy fog near Amethi's Akelwa Chauraha resulted in one fatality and three severe injuries. The crash occurred on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway, with visibility severely hindered by dense fog. Emergency services have responded, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:59 IST
Dense Fog Leads to Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision in Amethi
Tragedy struck early Sunday when dense fog led to a catastrophic five-vehicle collision near Akelwa Chauraha in Amethi district. A state roadways bus and a milk pickup vehicle initially collided due to poor visibility on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway, according to police reports.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Rohit, 25, from Ataura Bujurg village in Raebareli, was killed instantly. Aakash, another passenger from Raebareli, along with bus passengers Gudda from Munshiganj and Jagannath from Amethi, sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalized.

Fursatganj station in-charge Nand Hausla Yadav detailed the sequence, noting that after the initial collision, two trucks and a car subsequently crashed into the vehicles, causing a pile-up. Authorities have dispatched Rohit's body for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

