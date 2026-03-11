Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education in Arunachal Pradesh: Equitable Teacher Distribution

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to regulate the transfer and posting of teachers to ensure equitable distribution and address education sector issues. The bill, expected to minimize legal disputes and improve infrastructure, followed extensive consultations and aims to streamline teacher placements across the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has endorsed a pivotal bill to manage the transfer and posting of education department employees, ensuring equal distribution of teachers state-wide.

Introduced by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, the bill aims to eradicate long-standing challenges, including human resource shortages and infrastructure inadequacies, that have hindered progress in the education sector.

After thorough consultations and district evaluations, the bill promises to streamline processes, reduce legal disputes, and incorporate legislative recommendations to fortify the state's educational backbone.

