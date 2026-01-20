Left Menu

Karnataka: A Pillar in India's Modern Growth Story

MB Patil highlights Karnataka's pivotal role in India's economic evolution, emphasizing the country's cooperative federalism at Davos. The state's contributions span IT, aerospace, and defense, showcasing a collaborative growth route nurtured by innovation and partnerships, strengthening India's global narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:22 IST
Karnataka has emerged as a critical force in India's economic narrative, as highlighted by the state's senior minister, MB Patil, at the India pavilion inauguration in Davos. He underscored the significance of India's federal structure, with Karnataka as a prime example of successful cooperative federalism.

Minister Patil expressed pride in India's substantial presence in Davos, symbolizing national unity and confidence. He articulated a clear message that India is not merely participating in global growth but actively shaping it through strategic partnerships and innovation.

Karnataka, recognized as the IT capital, also leads in aerospace and defense. The state's identity is marked by its people, rich institutions, and a culture of innovation, making it integral to the overarching Indian growth story. Patil acknowledged the collective influence of past and present leadership in fostering this robust trajectory.

