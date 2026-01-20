Karnataka: A Pillar in India's Modern Growth Story

Karnataka has emerged as a critical force in India's economic narrative, as highlighted by the state's senior minister, MB Patil, at the India pavilion inauguration in Davos. He underscored the significance of India's federal structure, with Karnataka as a prime example of successful cooperative federalism.

Minister Patil expressed pride in India's substantial presence in Davos, symbolizing national unity and confidence. He articulated a clear message that India is not merely participating in global growth but actively shaping it through strategic partnerships and innovation.

Karnataka, recognized as the IT capital, also leads in aerospace and defense. The state's identity is marked by its people, rich institutions, and a culture of innovation, making it integral to the overarching Indian growth story. Patil acknowledged the collective influence of past and present leadership in fostering this robust trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)