Clash at Coal Board Hearing Escalates Tensions in Jharkhand
A public hearing organized by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board for a coal project turned violent as villagers clashed among themselves. The hearing was held at Barkagaon in the Hazaribag district, leading to its cancellation. The conflict saw armed groups, causing chaos and raising questions about government operations.
Chaos erupted during a public hearing organized by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board for a coal company in Barkagaon, Hazaribag district, leading to its abrupt cancellation. Villagers clashed violently, disrupting the proceedings intended to address local concerns over the coal initiative.
The tumult unfolded at a football ground in Goldalpura, where groups of villagers, allegedly armed and masked, confronted each other aggressively. According to police reports, the scenario became uncontrollably chaotic, with attackers targeting farmers and local villagers, including women, sparking panic and distress.
The incident drew political attention, with BJP state president Babulal Marandi condemning the violence and questioning the state government's handling of the situation. Despite the fracas, no arrests have been made, leaving the community in turmoil as a new date for the hearing awaits scheduling.
