Left Menu

Clash at Coal Board Hearing Escalates Tensions in Jharkhand

A public hearing organized by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board for a coal project turned violent as villagers clashed among themselves. The hearing was held at Barkagaon in the Hazaribag district, leading to its cancellation. The conflict saw armed groups, causing chaos and raising questions about government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:32 IST
Clash at Coal Board Hearing Escalates Tensions in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted during a public hearing organized by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board for a coal company in Barkagaon, Hazaribag district, leading to its abrupt cancellation. Villagers clashed violently, disrupting the proceedings intended to address local concerns over the coal initiative.

The tumult unfolded at a football ground in Goldalpura, where groups of villagers, allegedly armed and masked, confronted each other aggressively. According to police reports, the scenario became uncontrollably chaotic, with attackers targeting farmers and local villagers, including women, sparking panic and distress.

The incident drew political attention, with BJP state president Babulal Marandi condemning the violence and questioning the state government's handling of the situation. Despite the fracas, no arrests have been made, leaving the community in turmoil as a new date for the hearing awaits scheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026