Vaishnav Shetty Ascends to Deputy Managing Director in Allcargo's Leadership Shift

In a strategic leadership shift, Allcargo Global Ltd has appointed Vaishnav Shetty as Deputy Managing Director and a member of the AGL Board of Directors. This transition reflects the Allcargo group's commitment to seamless succession planning and further cements its focus on digital innovation and global operational excellence.

Shetty, son of group founder Shashi Kiran Shetty, has been an integral part of the company since 2017, managing diverse portfolios and launching pioneering digital initiatives. His promotion signifies the group's structured approach towards a future-ready, digital-first era and enhances strategic focus amid ongoing business restructuring.

As part of this strategic realignment, the group's international supply chain business has been demerged into Allcargo Global Ltd. Vaishnav's leadership is expected to drive growth and reinforce the company's leadership in the competitive global logistics landscape, according to Managing Director Adarsh Hegde.

(With inputs from agencies.)