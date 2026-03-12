World Cup Dreams Dashed for Mexico's Luis Angel Malagon

In a significant blow to Mexico's World Cup aspirations, goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon has been sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Malagon suffered the injury during a crucial CONCACAF round-of-16 Champions Cup game against the Philadelphia Union.

The 29-year-old, previously pivotal to Mexico's success in the Nations League and Gold Cup, now faces surgery and will miss the tournament the country is set to co-host along with the United States and Canada. His absence may offer an opportunity for veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa to make a comeback in his potential sixth World Cup appearance.

Mexico's national team is grappling with several injury woes, including those of Rodrigo Huescas and Edson Alvarez, prompting concerns from coach Javier Aguirre about the impact on the team's prospects. The injuries underscore the difficult path ahead for Mexico in the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)