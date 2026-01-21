Left Menu

Vaishnav Shetty Rises to Deputy MD at Allcargo Global Ltd

Vaishnav Shetty has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director at Allcargo Global Ltd, becoming a board member. His appointment marks the company's focus on succession planning and digital transformation, crucial for future growth. Vaishnav's leadership reflects his significant contributions to the company's global logistics strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:31 IST
Vaishnav Shetty Rises to Deputy MD at Allcargo Global Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

The Allcargo Group has announced the elevation of Vaishnav Shetty to Deputy Managing Director at Allcargo Global Ltd, the company's international supply chain arm. This move was officially approved by the Board of Directors, signalling a focused effort on succession planning and digital innovation.

Shetty, who is the son of Allcargo Group founder Shashi Kiran Shetty, boasts a solid track record, having played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the organization. Since joining the group in 2017, he has led various portfolios, significantly impacting the digital and strategic growth of the company's international logistics operations, particularly with the launch of ECU360.

The restructure involves segmenting the business into specialized units to enhance strategic focus. According to Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director of Allcargo Global Ltd, Vaishnav's new role is a part of ensuring the group's growth and leadership in the competitive global logistics market, emphasizing resilience and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

 United States
2
Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

 Global
3

Muthoot FinCorp's Phygital Leap: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion

 United States
4
Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026