Vaishnav Shetty Rises to Deputy MD at Allcargo Global Ltd

The Allcargo Group has announced the elevation of Vaishnav Shetty to Deputy Managing Director at Allcargo Global Ltd, the company's international supply chain arm. This move was officially approved by the Board of Directors, signalling a focused effort on succession planning and digital innovation.

Shetty, who is the son of Allcargo Group founder Shashi Kiran Shetty, boasts a solid track record, having played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the organization. Since joining the group in 2017, he has led various portfolios, significantly impacting the digital and strategic growth of the company's international logistics operations, particularly with the launch of ECU360.

The restructure involves segmenting the business into specialized units to enhance strategic focus. According to Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director of Allcargo Global Ltd, Vaishnav's new role is a part of ensuring the group's growth and leadership in the competitive global logistics market, emphasizing resilience and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)