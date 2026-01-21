Left Menu

Maharashtra's Manufacturing Marvel: Bharat Gite's Swift Success in Aluminium Industry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauds entrepreneur Bharat Gite for rapidly implementing a Rs 500-crore agreement, transforming it into full-scale production within a year, highlighting it as a model of fast-track industrial execution. Gite, 'Aluminium Man of India', contributes to Maharashtra's manufacturing growth, supporting initiatives like Make in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant boost to the manufacturing sector, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended Bharat Gite at the World Economic Forum for his swift execution of a Rs 500-crore project in just a year. The achievement is seen as a model of fast-track industrial execution.

Gite, known as the 'Aluminium Man of India', heads Taural India, which set up an advanced aluminium casting facility in Maharashtra. This project not only enhances local employment but also supports initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, affirming the competitiveness of Marathi entrepreneurs on a global stage.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of translating investment commitments into production to aid Maharashtra's ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. Gite is contributing to various sectors through precision aluminum castings, underscoring the manufacturing base as vital for economic strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

