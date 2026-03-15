Hungary's Political Crossroads: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's feuding political parties showcased their strength on Sunday, with a pivotal election just around the corner. Right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing his toughest re-election campaign against centre-right challenger Peter Magyar, amidst economic woes and a surge in living costs.

Since assuming power in 2010, Orban finds himself under pressure from a pro-European Union rival, deemed by many as a viable alternative. Both Orban's Fidesz and Magyar's Tisza parties organized significant gatherings in Budapest, demonstrating their clout ahead of Hungary's March 15 national day.

Orban framed the upcoming election as a choice between war and peace, while accusing his opponents of dragging Hungary into Ukraine's conflict, allegations the opposition has denied. Despite the tension, Orban's narrative continues to resonate with his base, rallying supporters ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)