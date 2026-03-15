The Rise of Vijay: A Star's Political Debut Amid Controversy

Actor Vijay, known for his cinematic appeal, embarks on a new journey as he prepares for his political debut with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the upcoming Assembly elections. His path is marred by the Karur tragedy, where a stampede claimed 41 lives, prompting an official investigation and drawing public scrutiny.

Vijay is set to face a riveting electoral battle against the established DMK and AIADMK. Despite criticism surrounding his political inexperience and dramatic speech styles, his influence over young voters and his emphasis on social justice resonate with Tamil Nadu's Dravidian ideology.

The TVK's ideological stances, like the two-language policy and promises aimed at women, bolster his campaign. Nevertheless, the shadow of the recent stampede looms, challenging Vijay's leadership as he navigates the tumultuous waters of state politics.