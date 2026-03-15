The Rise of Vijay: A Star's Political Debut Amid Controversy
Actor Vijay's political journey begins as he leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the Assembly elections, facing challenges from a tragic stampede incident and tough competition. While his charisma targets young voters, the Karur tragedy puts a shadow over his debut in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Actor Vijay, known for his cinematic appeal, embarks on a new journey as he prepares for his political debut with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the upcoming Assembly elections. His path is marred by the Karur tragedy, where a stampede claimed 41 lives, prompting an official investigation and drawing public scrutiny.
Vijay is set to face a riveting electoral battle against the established DMK and AIADMK. Despite criticism surrounding his political inexperience and dramatic speech styles, his influence over young voters and his emphasis on social justice resonate with Tamil Nadu's Dravidian ideology.
The TVK's ideological stances, like the two-language policy and promises aimed at women, bolster his campaign. Nevertheless, the shadow of the recent stampede looms, challenging Vijay's leadership as he navigates the tumultuous waters of state politics.
ALSO READ
Bribery Allegations Rock Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections
From Opposition to Dominance: BJP's Strategic Play in West Bengal Elections
French Mayor Elections: A Battle for National Momentum
CPI Announces Candidates for Kerala Assembly Elections
Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly Elections: Key Issues and Campaign Promises Unveiled