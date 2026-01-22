India's Renewable Surge: Record Growth in Clean Energy by 2025

India has experienced remarkable growth in its power generation capacity over the past five years, with a 36% rise largely fueled by the expansion of renewable energy. A report from the Reserve Bank of India highlights that 2025 was a landmark year for India's clean energy transition, achieving the highest annual increase in renewable energy capacity.

This significant upsurge was driven predominantly by solar power installations, spurred by robust policy support and increased participation from the private sector. The report underscores a sharp increase in installed power capacity, reaching a peak with record solar installations in 2025.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority reveals that annual additions in renewable energy capacity have consistently grown, rising from 5.6 GW in 2020 to a remarkable 48.6 GW in 2025. Conversely, additions to fossil fuel-based capacities have been modest, signaling a shift in India's energy mix. While nuclear capacity additions began in 2023, new policies aim to boost it significantly by 2047.