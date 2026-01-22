Left Menu

India's Renewable Surge: Record Growth in Clean Energy by 2025

India's power generation capacity has soared by 36% in five years, largely due to a surge in renewable energy, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. Solar power installations led this growth, marking a milestone year in 2025 with record additions in renewable capacity, supported by policy and private sector involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST
India's Renewable Surge: Record Growth in Clean Energy by 2025
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has experienced remarkable growth in its power generation capacity over the past five years, with a 36% rise largely fueled by the expansion of renewable energy. A report from the Reserve Bank of India highlights that 2025 was a landmark year for India's clean energy transition, achieving the highest annual increase in renewable energy capacity.

This significant upsurge was driven predominantly by solar power installations, spurred by robust policy support and increased participation from the private sector. The report underscores a sharp increase in installed power capacity, reaching a peak with record solar installations in 2025.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority reveals that annual additions in renewable energy capacity have consistently grown, rising from 5.6 GW in 2020 to a remarkable 48.6 GW in 2025. Conversely, additions to fossil fuel-based capacities have been modest, signaling a shift in India's energy mix. While nuclear capacity additions began in 2023, new policies aim to boost it significantly by 2047.

TRENDING

1
Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

 Thailand
2
NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

 Global
3
Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

 Global
4
Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026